Florida Football’s Wingo Blocking Outside Noise

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators started this season off pretty rocky. With a 1-2 record, Florida fans have started to question what the rest of the season will look like.

Florida fifth-year senior linebacker Derek Wingo seems to have an optimistic outlook. The Gators have had a losing record the last few years and some fans are wondering when traditional Florida football will be back.

Continuing to work

Following the 33-20 loss Saturday to Texas A&M, fans are disappointed with Florida’s second loss of the season at home. Wingo said during Monday’s media session that regardless of your position or outcome of the game, outside noise will always be there. He says it’s the players’ job to block out the outside noise, and continue to work:

Best foot forward

After Florida’s loss Saturday, coach Billy Napier left the field with some fans booing him. Wingo said he’s aware fans are expecting better outcomes. He says the team must continue to put their best foot forward:

Bringing Energy

Florida has an even more difficult time during away games to create the energy necessary to bring the desired results. Wingo says it’s important for the older guys to bring the intensity because the Gators won’t have 93,000 fans behind them.

Wingo and the Gators have a difficult task ahead as they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-2) in Starkville, Miss. Both teams are struggling and looking for a win to potentially change their respective seasons.

