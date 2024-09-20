Miami aiming to rebound at Seattle on Sunday

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Seattle Seahawks (2-0) will host the Miami Dolphins (1-1) at 4:05 P.M on Sunday.

Key Facts

Miami is hoping to rebound after a 31-10 loss to the Bills and their QB’s concussion during the game. The Dolphins are currently ranked third in the AFC East.

The Seahawks are seeking their third consecutive win, defeating the Patriots by three points and the Broncos by six. The Seahawks are currently ranked first in the NFC west, and this would be their first 3-0 start since 2020.

Taking on the Emerald City 🏙️ pic.twitter.com/jcJPn6fOf3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 19, 2024

Injuries

The Buffalo Bills faced the Dolphins last week, and their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, sustained his third concussion of his NFL career. He has been ruled out to play for the next four games. Many viewers believe he should retire, but Tagovailoa reportedly does not plan on it anytime soon. He will still travel to Seattle to support his teammates.

The Dolphins and Seahawks are expected to be without their top running backs. The Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert is still recovering from a chest injury leading to De’Von Achane gearing up again. So far this season, Achane has totaled 256 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Grant DuBose, a Dolphins wide receiver, has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The Seahawks also have a number of injuries on their hands. Star running back Ken Walker will be unable to participate for the second week in a row after suffering an oblique injury while playing against the Denver Broncos. Zach Charbonnet has taken over the role and has managed 50 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns from scrimmage. Nine starters for Seattle missed either some or all of practice Thursday due to injury: LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), OT George Fant (toe), TE Noah Fant (toe), WR Tyler Lockett (thigh), DE Leonard Williams (knee), and CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring), LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee), NT Jarran Reed (knee), RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique).

Players to Watch

The Seahawks’ Geno Smith is one player to keep an out for. For the first two games of the season, he has registered Pro Football Focus grades of 76.1 and 83.1 and has 498 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Miami’s defense is coming back from a low point after allowing 31 points against the Bills and Smith will give them some trouble.

Skylar Thompson will step in for Tua and play as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins. Coaches and players have expressed confidence all week that Thompson will have a positive effect on the game. The Seahawks are expecting Thompson to slow downplay as he has previously been willing to hold on to the ball longer, but the Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says he is a “different man”.