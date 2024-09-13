Dolphins Lose Tua Tagovailoa To Mid-Game Concussion, Drop TNF Game To Bills

Share Facebook

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins Thursday evening 31-10 in an early season divisional match-up.

Game Highlights

The Dolphins opened up the game with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing an interception in the first drive. Tagovalioa went on to throw a second pick later in the quarter, marking the first time in his professional career that he had thrown two interceptions in the first quarter. Overall, the Bills forced three turnovers against the Dolphins, contributing to their dominant victory.

Bills running back James Cook looked unstoppable all night long, scoring three touchdowns in the first half to help build the Bills’ lead to 24-10 by halftime.

JAMES COOK WITH HIS 3RD TD OF THE GAME 🤯 IT'S ONLY THE FIRST HALF. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/RSUVc4hvS1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2024

Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram Bills cornerback came away with two of Buffalo’s interceptions on the night. Meanwhile, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in spite of a left hand injury from the prior week.

Scary Injury For The Dolphins Quarterback

In the third quarter, Tagovailoa collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a third-down quarterback scramble. As Hamlin went in for the tackle, Tagovailoa lowered his head instead of sliding, colliding into the defender’s chest before hitting the ground. After laying on the ground surrounded by trainers, Tagovailoa was able to get up on his own and walk off the field.

Tua suffered a traumatic brain injury on this play, no question. His right arm shows the "fencing posture" indicating loss of consciousness & is on the severe end on the #concussion spectrum. He is done for the night and must miss the next game.pic.twitter.com/3Ur62QfBLH — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 13, 2024

This marks Tagovailoa’s third diagnosed concussion in his NFL career, two of which occurred in 2022. After talks of retirement following the 2022 season, Tagovailoa managed to stay healthy throughout the 2023 campaign. Tagovailoa is expected to miss multiple weeks, as backup quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named the starter for Miami until further notice.

Although the Bills celebrated the win, players expressed their concern and sent their prayers and regards to Tagovailoa. Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins says, “I know everybody in this locker room will be praying for him… Even though we are enemies, we are family. We are all football players.”

The Bills certainly celebrated their win over the Dolphins

But Dion Dawkins says he and his teammates are thinking for and praying for Tua Tagovailova who went out with another concussion#BillsMafia@MiamiDolphins @DDawkins66 pic.twitter.com/8W5SdvCd9Z — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) September 13, 2024

Up Next

The Bills are currently 2-0 for the 2024 season and first in the AFC East. Buffalo will face the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday, September 23, at 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins now fall to 1-1 for the 2024 season and third in the AFC East. The Dolphins will next play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, September 22, at 4:05 PM.

The Bills and Dolphins will face each other again later in the season on November 3.