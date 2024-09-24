Braves vs. the Mets – Who’s Postseason Dreams Will Survive?

Share Facebook

Tuesday marks the start of a showdown between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, as the teams look to the National League Wild Card Series.

Will History Repeat Itself?

As the Braves and Mets begin their series, it holds a familiar look to the end of the 2022 season. The Braves and Mets came head-to-head as the Mets were hoping to secure their place at the top of the NL standings. However, the Braves dominated the series and swept the Mets. This eludes to the Mets losing the first game of the 2022 Wild Card Series and the end of their postseason run.

The Mets have the ability to seek revenge for the unfavorable outcome of their series in the 2022 regular season against the Braves.

All or Nothing

As the Braves look towards the postseason, they still have a hill to climb. Coming into this series against the Mets, they are two wins behind in order to still be in the Wild Card race. While a sweep of the Mets would put the Braves in a better spot to clinch a spot in the Wild Card Series, they would still be dependent on the Diamondbacks.

In regard to the Mets, two wins at Truist Park ensures a place in the postseason. It would then be a question of what seed they would fall in the Wild Card Series.

Walking away with only one win means the Mets control the outcome of their season as they head to Milwaukee for their final series of the regular season.

Weak Spots

Injuries have certainly struck the Braves clubhouse. They are without several main players including: Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider and Austin Riley.

Additionally, the Mets face struggles with the recent loss of Francisco Lindor. It does not look promising for his return this season.

"If I play this year, I don't think it's gonna be pain-free. I'm okay with that." Francisco Lindor was asked about the possibility of playing Tuesday and the rest of this season: pic.twitter.com/AN01gr7Y5B — SNY (@SNYtv) September 23, 2024

When to Watch

The Braves and Mets series is being held at Truist Park in Atlanta. The first game of the series will begin at 7:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games will also start at the same time.