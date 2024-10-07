Napier Reflects on UCF Victory, Previews Tennessee Rivalry Game

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida football head coach Billy Napier spoke to the media Monday following the Gators’ win against UCF and in preparation for No. 8 Tennessee.

Florida Gators Football Press Conference 10-7-2024 https://t.co/H9f96OH8GP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 7, 2024

Reflecting on UCF

Napier praised the performance of the Florida defense in the home win Saturday, but said there are still improvements to be made. The Gators defense held UCF to 108 rushing yards in the game. The Knights were ranked second in the nation with 326 rush yards per game beforehand. Here’s what Napier had to say about the importance of the defense continuing its strong play.

He also noted the stagnation of the offense in the second half. The Gators scored 24 points in the first half before being held scoreless in the second. The media asked Napier if the struggles were due to game planning from UCF at halftime. “We shot ourselves in the foot,” he responded.

The Gators have some work to do on both sides of the ball before the game in Knoxville on Saturday.

Napier Prepares for Tennessee

No. 8 Tennessee is coming into the game against Florida after suffering their first loss of the season to Arkansas 19-14.

The SEC rivalry is deep rooted. The Gators are 32-21 in the matchup but only 14-13 in Knoxville.

Napier acknowledged the importance of the rivalry.

Volunteer quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been one of the top in the country this season. He has thrown for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns, but his ability with his legs is what makes him difficult for defenses to handle. Napier spoke about Iamaleava unique physical capabilities at the quarterback position.

Although the Volunteers are known for their explosive, speedy offense, Napier said their defense is also dangerous. It’s going to take a focused performance from the team as a whole to pull out an upset in Knoxville.

The game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.