Fall Ball Starts Week 1 of 2025 Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

Gators baseball starts fall ball practice this week after an unexpected solid end to the season last year. Fans are buzzing with excitement to see how Florida prepares for this upcoming season. With new talent joining the team, and a few returning players, there is a new energy buzzing the field.

Proving Many Wrong

Last year, many fans agreed that they would have never seen Omaha in the future for the Gators after being unranked for most of the season. However, Florida proved everyone wrong. Following an outstanding game against Clemson, the Gators inched their way into the top 8 teams to make it to Omaha. The Gators finished No. 3.

Florida lost two extremely valuable players to the 2024 MLB draft; Jac Caglianone and Brandon Neely. Caglianone was an outstanding player receiving many honorable awards including The John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award. He also set the record at Florida for most home runs in a season.

Neely had many shutout games for Florida. He was one of the best closers for the Gators in the postseason.

New Faces

The Gators have picked up three top 100 draft prospects according to Baseball America: Blake Cyr, Bobby Boser, and Billy Barlow. Cyr, ranked No. 10, is an outfielder coming from the University of Miami. Boser is an infielder from USF and Barlow is a right-handed pitcher out of Clemson University.

Returning Veterans

Keeping Tybo Evans, Pierce Coppola and Colby Shelton, will be huge contributors to the Gators’ success this season. These players helped tremendously during their previous years at Florida.

The Orange and Blue start fall ball scrimmages this week to prepare for their fall and early spring schedule. The Gators will compete and try to live up to their name once again. Some fans speculate the downfall of Florida baseball without the contribution of Jac Caglianone, but one player doesn’t define a team. Florida has quite the season ahead, once again, as the Gators head down the path to Omaha.