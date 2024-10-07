Roland Thornqvist Ends 23-year Gator Tenure

Share Facebook

Twitter

Women’s Tennis Head Coach Roland Thornqvist told Steve Russell: ”After 23 years it’s just time I think.”

”Like Billy Donovan said, ‘you know when it’s time’ and I just felt right now is the time to do it,” Thornqvist said.

Thank you for 23 legendary years 💙🧡 You’ll always be a Florida Gator. https://t.co/CNogRYK0cH#GoGators pic.twitter.com/HbhP8Ha03i — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) October 7, 2024

Significantly, Thornqvist broke the decision of his departure to his team on Monday. Associate Head Coach Jeremy Bayon takes the role of interim head coach whilst the Gators start their hunt to find a new permanent replacement.

Thornqvist leaves the Gators as a legendary figure, leading UF to four National Championships in 2003, 2011, 2012 and 2017. He won 11 SEC Championships and accumulated 507 wins during his long-standing tenure.

The Swedish born coach was awarded with the 2011 Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Coach of the Year, additionally being a five-time winner of the SEC Coach of the Year award.

Favorite Memories

Thornqvist specifically points towards the 2003 NCAA win against Stanford and Lauren Embree‘s infamous comeback against the Cardinal in 2011.

Future Plans

Speaking on his future, Thornqvist doesn’t presently rule out another coaching role.

Changes in Athletes Over Time

Thornqvist notes ”that book is thick” in response to whether Athletes attitudes have changed during his time coaching Gators tennis.

Winning Mentality

Thornqvist’s thirst for winning is what brought him to the UF team.

Leaving At the Right Time

Whilst admitting his decision was more on the ‘abrupt’ side, Thornqvist always intended that the future of the program was left in good hands.

Upon Thornqvist’s exit many will look with admiration for his contribution to the Gator’s.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said: “The University of Florida is incredibly grateful to Roland, who has had a remarkable tenure in Gainesville…We will always appreciate the lasting impact he’s made on and off the court for the student-athletes.”

Needless to say, Roland Thornqvist will go down as one of the all-time greats in Gator coaching.