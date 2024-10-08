Florida linebacker Moten unique journey on defense

Share Facebook

Senior inside linebacker R.J. Moten spoke in Monday’s press conference after the Gators 24-13 victory over UCF on Saturday.

Moten has had unique journey as a player on Florida’s defense transferring in 2023 from playing three seasons at Michigan State University. He has faced some obstacles, such as a hand surgery in 2023 and now a position change this season.

In Moten’s last season for the Spartans, he played in all 14 games for the second consecutive season, totaling 31 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and hurries with an interception.

Switch to Linebacker

Moten saw action in seven games with one start in his opening season for Florida in 2023 as a safety.

However, Moten suffered a hand injury on the day of Florida’s Vanderbilt game (Oct.7, 2023) last season that hindered his full potential in his debut.

Still, Moten finished last season with eight tackles (four solo) and two tackles-for-loss.

His perseverance and adaptability led him to be moved to an inside linebacker for the Gator’s defense. Since Moten reached almost 230 pounds, he had achieved the physique of a linebacker.

Although Moten had never played as a linebacker before, he jumped at the opportunity after Florida’s coaching staff expressed an interest in a position change.

Moten’s new position also puts him in the footsteps of his father, Ronald, who is excited about this development . Ronald was a linebacker for Florida from 1982-86 and was the sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987.

Victory Against the Knights

In Florida’s 24-13 victory over UCF, Moten combined with redshirt junior edge Tyreak Sapp for a second-quarter sack. Sophomore inside linebacker Jaden Robinson helped pave the way for this play by occupying the center.

Moten seized the opportunity to run in for a chance at a sack.

This sack marked Moten’s first time reaching the quarterback as a linebacker for the Gators.

With 18 total tackles and nine solo tackles so far this season, Moten is an integral part of Florida’s defense and will continue to have an impact in his new position.

RJ Moten with the LBs pic.twitter.com/DIhdanjdH3 — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 19, 2024

More to Come

Florida takes on No.8 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville at 7 p.m.

After Florida’s defense racked five sacks against UCF, Moten talks about the preparations for this rivalry matchup and continuing defensive momentum.

The Gators are looking to clinch a three-game win streak in Southeastern Conference play, and Moten believes in his team.