Kansas City Stays Unbeaten After Defeating New Orleans

The Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated after beating the New Orleans Saints 23-16 on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs’ winning streak continues stretched to 5-0 despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes not playing up to the standard fans are used to seeing from the All-Pro. Mahomes passed for 331 yards on 28-of-39 passing but no touchdowns and he did throw an interception.

Who Dat Nation saw its starting quarterback Derek Carr go out with an oblique injury with around nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Jake Haener replaced Carr to close out the game.

Made it to the Bye Week undefeated 😤 pic.twitter.com/mmGXudi2Dd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 8, 2024

Flat First Half

The Chiefs defense got things started when safety Bryan Cook made an interception. Kansas City was able to capitalize off the turnover on Kareem Hunt’s 5-yard touchdown run.

New Orleans was able to get on the board in the second quarter when Rashid Shaheed scored off of a 43-yard pass from Carr.

The teams remained stagnant much of the second quarter with not much action.

Kansas City took a 16-7 lead at halftime when Harrison Butker kicked a 28-yard field goal as time was expiring in the first half.

Momentum Shift

Things changed in the second half when Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders had an amazing one-hand interception. JuJu Smith Schuster was not able to bring in the ball in the end zone and Saunders made a play by returning it to the 36-yard line.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1843477187573559773

Exchanging Touchdowns

The Saints scored on a play-action fake to tight end Foster Moreau to make it a 16-13 game. Blake Grupe failed on the extra-point attempt.

After the New Orleans score, the Chiefs quickly responded when Smith Schuster gained 53 yards to put KC in the red zone. This led to a gadget play when tight end Travis Kelce handed the ball off to wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who rushed it in from three yards out to score the last touchdown of the night.

Kelce takes the snap and hands off to Worthy for the rushing TD 🙌 📺: #NOvsKC on ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YKdJAxGWVd — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2024

Historic Night For Carr

Carr became the 25th quarterback in NFL history to pass for 40,000 yards. His condition has not been determined.