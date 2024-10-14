SEC Football: A Crazy Saturday

Share Facebook

The SEC football had a crazy Saturday of games, with Alabama pulling out a close win against South Carolina and Tennessee avoiding an upset to visiting Florida.

Also, the No. 8 LSU Tigers secured a win over the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels in an intense overtime matchup.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns remain undefeated with a staggering win over Oklahoma 34-3.

Overtime Craze

Wide receiver Kyren Lacy led LSU (5-1, 2-0 SEC) to the 29-26 win against the Rebels (5-2, 1-2) with a 25-yard touchdown reception in overtime.

This is where opponent's dreams come to die It Never Gets Old pic.twitter.com/1yS22XKER6 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2024

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished 22-of-51 passing for 337 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Tigers finished the game with six sacks of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

All Eyes On Longhorns

Texas stayed on top of the rankings by dominating Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. Texas fans celebrated when quarterback Quinn Ewers made his return and threw for 199 yards. Ewers threw for the go-ahead touchdown and ran for another score for the Longhorns (6-0, 2-0).

The Longhorns now prepare to face No. 5 Georgia (5-1, 3-1) in Austin on Saturday. Texas senior defensive back Jahdae Barron said he was excited about the win against the Sooners, but is ready to go watch film of Georgia.

Back where it belongs 🤘 pic.twitter.com/n3NfmrgLzE — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 14, 2024

Tennessee Holds Down Rocky Top

No. 11 Tennessee secured a 23-17 win against Florida at Neyland Stadium. The Vols were trailing most of the game before taking a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter. But Florida tied it at 17-all late in the game to force overtime and set the stage for Tennessee’s first walk-off victory since defeating Alabama in 2022.

Key SEC Games

Texas will host Georgia for a prime-time matchup at 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Saturday, while the Gators (3-3, 1-2) will host the Kentucky Wildcats (3-3, 1-3) at 7:45 p.m. (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF). The Vols (5-1, 2-1) will face No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) at 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Saturday in Knoxville. LSU plays at Arkansas (4-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m. (ESPN).