Gator Great Phil Bromley Reflects On Time At Florida

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 1984 Florida Gators football team will be honored at halftime this Saturday night when this year’s Florida football team hosts the Kentucky Wildcats. One of the guys that will be honored is Gators great Phil Bromley.

Welcome back, 1984 Gators.#GatorMade is proud to serve all Swamp Alumni, connecting past and present Gator brotherhood.#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/4YJHh5v8qF — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 16, 2024

Playing Career

Not only was Bromley a four-year letterman during his time here in Gainesville (1981-1984), but he also was a significant contributor to the Great Wall of Florida. The four-year starter commanded the offensive line from the center position, where he earned All-American accolades in his freshman and sophomore seasons. He also received All-SEC honors in his junior and senior years.

Post Playing Days

After Bromley’s playing days were over following the 1984 season, he chose to stick around and finish up his bachelor’s degree in psychology. He then pursued his master’s in education in 1988.

Bromley was a graduate assistant with the Gators for the 1986-87 season before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to be a grad assistant for two seasons. But just before the 1990 football season, Bromley took over as video coordinator, where he’s been since. This season will be Bromley’s 35th year at Michigan, where he serves as the head video coordinator.

How Good Was This 1984 Team?

The 1984 team was one of the most dominant Gators teams ever assembled, and it indeed translated to on-the-field production. After an early season loss to Miami and a rare tie against LSU, this group would win every game remaining in the regular season, including wins against rivals such as Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida State. These were dominant wins, too, with the average margin of victory being 20 points.

An SEC championship topped off that great season, but it was later stripped due to NCAA violations being committed.

Game Time

Florida hosts Kentucky at 7:45 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network and heard on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.