NFL Week 7: One Undefeated Team Remains

Several divisional matchups tighten standings. A few upsets Sunday shook up things across the league. One undefeated team remains. Significant injuries look season altering for many teams. Week seven of the NFL season hosts ups and downs for teams and their fans.

Jaguars Earn Second Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New England Patriots, 32-16, in London. They each came into the matchup 1-5. A must-win game for both squads to hold any remaining hope for their season.

New England scored on its first two drives to lead 10-0 before allowing 22 unanswered to the Jags before half. A fourth-quarter touchdown pass caught by Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn brought the Pats within nine, but a Tank Bigsby rushing touchdown sealed the game for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville rolled for 171 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Bigsby had 118 of those yards and both rushing TDs, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

https://twitter.com/Dan_Black96/status/1848037890011382008

Rookie Patriots QB Drake Maye shoulders little blame in New England’s defeat. In just his second start, Maye threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jags defended their home-away-from-home in London and look ahead to the Packers on Sunday.

Dolphins’ Decline

The Miami Dolphins lost, 16-10, to the Indianapolis Colts. It was a run-heavy matchup with 343 combined rushing yards.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to show his value without having to step on the field. Quarterback Tyler Huntley got the start for Miami (2-4), but struggled to get the passing game going. Huntley exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Career backup Tim Boyle finished the game. They threw for a combined 149 yards.

Former Florida QB Anthony Richardson made his return for Indianapolis (4-3) after missing two weeks with an oblique injury. Richardson struggled as well, throwing just 10 completions for 129 yards.

Miami had more than 300 yards of total offense, but its two turnovers proved costly. A Raheem Mostert’s fumble in the third quarter set up a touchdown for the Colts. Late in the fourth, down 13-10, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 54-yarder field goal attempt to tie the game. The turnover on downs put the Colts in excellent field position at their own 44 to set up another field goal that put the game out of reach for Miami.

Raheem Mostert’s always a standup guy and took responsibility for the fumble that contributed to Miami’s loss to the Colts. pic.twitter.com/HslVLdZNss — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 20, 2024

Tagovailoa is eligible to return from IR this week against the Arizona Cardinals (2-4).

Lions End Vikings Undefeated Season

The Detroit Lions (5-1) gave the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) their first loss of the season by winning 31-29. A thriller win that came to the game’s final drive. Detroit is tied with Minnesota for first in the NFC North.

Down 11 at half, the Vikings crawled back in. A scoop-and-score gave the Vikings the lead with six minutes left in the game. Lions running back David Montgomery lost the ball that was punched out by safety Josh Metellus and returned by Ivan Pace Jr. for the touchdown and a 29-28 Vikings lead.

Yet there was too much time on the clock for Detroit. A 44-yard drive capped by a 44-yard field goal gave Detroit the win.

https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1848354989875282398

Did the game put Lions QB Jared Goff in the MVP conversation? It might. Goff has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL. In his last four games, Goff has completed 85.4% of his passes with an 140.8 passer rating.

Goff in the last four game: 76-90 for 1,086 yards, 9 TD’s and 1 INT. He’s competing 84.5% of his passes and has a rating of 140.8 — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) October 20, 2024

Injuries

Some crucial injuries around the league this week:

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Aiyuk just signed a four-year, $120 million deal, and is not likely to play the remainder of the season.

Brown QB Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season.

Rookie Commanders QB Jayden Daniels left the game early with a rib injury. The severity is unknown, but Daniels returned to the sideline for the remainder of the game.

Around the NFL

Jets 15 | Steelers 37 Chiefs 28 | Niners 18 Commanders 40 | Panthers 7

Rams 20 | Raiders 15 Eagles 28 | Giants 3 Packers 24 | Texans 22

Bengals 21 | Browns 14 Titans 10 | Bills 34 Seahawks 34 | Falcons 14

Broncos 33 | Saints 10

Monday

Ravens at Bucs, kickoff 8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Chargers at Cardinals, kickoff 9 p.m./ESPN2