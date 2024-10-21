Bucs vs. Ravens On Monday Night Football

Share Facebook

On Monday Night Football, the Buccaneers host the Ravens in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams currently have a record of 4-2, but predictions by ESPN analytics favor the Ravens tonight. Ravens were one of the best teams in the regular season last year, but have they picked up that same momentum?

Current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has made a name for himself in the NFL. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 to the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers in May worth up to $100 million. Mayfield’s record year was 2023, his first year with the Buc’s. Having thrown for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Mayfield led Tampa Bay to a third straight NFC South title and appearance in the NFC divisional round. Mayfield was voted third in the Comeback player of the year race.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player. He entered the league in 2018 as the No. 32 pick in the first round to the Ravens. Jackson has thrown for 4,731 yards and 35 touchdowns. He has a 22-3 record against the NFC, the best record for any starting quarterback in the league in interconference games since 1970. Since Jackson entered the league in 2018, he’s the only quarterback to produce more than 30 completions of 25-plus yards and over 25 runs of 15-plus yards against the NFC.

The Bucs and Ravens game will bring electricity tonight. The Bucs Wide Receiving core, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five each. These two players are expected to change the expectations of tonight’s game. ESPN may have predictions in favor of the Ravens, but some stats favor the Buccaneers. Regardless, Monday Night Football will highlight the tough game between Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

Kickoff is at 8:15 airing on ESPN.