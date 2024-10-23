Arkansas VS Mississippi State Preview

Share Facebook

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) face off this Saturday, October 26, at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network. The Razorbacks travel to Starkville aiming to bounce back into the win column after a tough loss to No. 8 LSU last week.

Growing Pains

The Bulldogs enter the contest on a six-game losing streak, but have shown notable development under head coach Jeff Lebby despite the results. After each defeat, key adjustments have been made, and the Bulldogs continue to inch closer to a win as they navigate a challenging schedule.

Defense remains a major concern for Mississippi State. In its game against No. 14 Texas A&M, the Bulldogs allowed at least 30 points for the sixth time this season. Among the most pressing issues is the lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, with MSU tied for the fewest sacks in the country. First-year defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler is facing scrutiny for overseeing a defense allowing the highest completion percentage in the nation, at 72.5%. The third-down defense has also been problematic, with the Aggies converting 9 of 14 third downs, exploiting a unit that struggles to get off the field and provide much-needed rest to its offense.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are also missing a key piece. Freshman receiver Mario Craver, who ranks second in the SEC in yards per catch (22.2) and second among SEC freshmen with 355 receiving yards, will likely miss this weekend’s with a lower-body injury.

Golden Opportunity

The Razorbacks’ three losses this season all came against ranked opponents, with two of those games being decided by just one possession. They look to this matchup as a prime opportunity to control the game from start to finish. If Arkansas can limit turnovers and avoid unnecessary penalties, the team will put itself in an excellent position to dictate the tempo.

This showdown is critical for both programs, but for different reasons. A win for Arkansas would improve its SEC standing, while Mississippi State seeks to salvage its season, boost morale and improve recruiting. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has also provided an update on senior running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who has 592 rushing yards on 104 carries (fourth in the SEC). Jackson’s availability for Saturday is uncertain, and with sophomore backup Rodney Hill sidelined due to a knee injury, freshman Braylen Russell may need to step up in a big way.

Showdown Insights

Historically, Arkansas leads the series 18-15-1. However, Mississippi State has won the last two meetings and is looking to turn its season around with home field advantage. Lebby has called on students and fans to pack Davis Wade Stadium and create a hostile environment for the Razorbacks. A win could provide the Bulldogs with the momentum they desperately need, while Arkansas aims to stay competitive, currently sitting eighth in the SEC.

Catch the action this Saturday, October 26, at 12:45 pm, on SEC Network.