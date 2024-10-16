LSU Tigers
Mason Taylor 86 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

No. 8 LSU Travels to Arkansas For the Annual Battle Of the Boot

Riley Sullivan October 16, 2024 College Football, Football, NCAA, SEC 86 Views

The No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1) are traveling to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 7 p.m. for the annual Battle for the Golden Boot.

LSU enters the game on a five-game win streak following a wild 29-26 overtime win over then-No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday. Arkansas comes off a bye at 4-2, already tying its total number of victories from 2023 (4-8). The Tigers have won 7 of the last 8 games in their series with Arkansas, with their last victory coming from a 16-13 overtime win in 2021.

Before its bye, however, Arkansas stunned No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the program’s first home win over a top-five team since 1999. The Razorbacks recorded 35 minutes of possession, something they have done well all year with an average time of possession of 33 minutes (No. 12 in AVGTOP).

Battle for the Golden Boot

The Battle for the Golden Boot is an annual rivalry game between both programs that dates back 27 years. Since 1996, the winner of the game is awarded with the trophy and holds it until that team loses. The Tigers are currently in possession after their 34-31 victory.

The boot is one of the biggest trophies in college football: a 24-karat, 200-pound trophy shaped to resemble the states of Louisiana and Arkansas.

Key Tigers to look out for:

The Tigers are No. 4 in the nation in total sacks and should fare well against the Razorbacks offensive line, which ranks at No. 87 in sacks allowed (14).

Senior Defensive End Bradyn Swinson has emerged as one of the top edge rushers in the nation with seven total sacks, tied for No. 5 in the nation. The fifth-year senior had his third game in 2024 with at least two sacks last week vs. Ole Miss. and is No. 2 in the SEC in total sacks. 

The Tigers’ offensive line is No. 3 in the county in sacks allowed (two), making it extremely difficult for an Arkansas defense that averages 2.33 a game.

LSU junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has rallied the Tigers to a five win streak with multiple come-from-behind victories. Earlier this year, LSU trailed South Carolina 17-0 in the second quarter and won, 36-33. Last week, Nussmeier and the Tigers aired it out all game, going 22-for-51 for 337 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He now leads the SEC in passing TDs with 18, and his 331.5 yards passing per game ranks No. 6 nationally.

Key Razorbacks to look out for:

Arkansas is No. 8 in the country in total offense, and the defense has looked to pick up steam under its new coordinator, Travis Williams. Despite finding themselves at No. 9 in the SEC in total defense, the Razorbacks have held all three of their SEC opponents to well below their season average.

  • Jr. quarterback Taylen Green: The biggest concern for the Razorbacks heading into this weekend is the availability of their starting QB. Green left was injured in the second half of the Tennessee game and did not return.

Senior running back Ja’Quinden Jackson: already has 10 rushing touchdowns after Arkansas had nine such scores as a team in 2023. Meanwhile, after a slow start, freshman running back Braylen Russell has finally carved a role in the Razorbacks offense. The 6-foot-1, 253 pound freshman had a breakout performance against the Vols, with eight carries for 62 yards. He also helped seal the game with two of those carries going for 35 yards on the go-ahead scoring drive. We can expect to see much more of him this Saturday in a game that just may come down to the wire.

