Around the SEC Week 10

SEC Week 10 featured games between No. 10 Texas A&M and South Carolina, Florida and No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Tennessee and Kentucky, and Vanderbilt and Auburn.

Aggies Upset

Unranked South Carolina absolutely demolished the Texas A&M Aggies with a 44-20 score. The Gamecocks handed Texas A&M its first loss in SEC play. South Carolina’s Quarterback, Freshman LaNorris Sellers, threw for 266 yards and rushed for 106 more. Running back Raheim Sanders, senior transfer from Arkansas, ran all over Aggies earning 236 total yards and rushed for two touchdowns.

The Aggies were the last undefeated team in SEC conference play. Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed was intercepted in the fourth quarter and fumbled the football with three minutes remaining. Both events sealed their loss against the Gamecocks.

Next, Texas A&M will host New Mexico State on Nov. 16 and South Carolina plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Florida-Georgia

With Graham Mertz out after tearing his ACL against Tennessee, Florida relied heavily on DJ Lagway to bring the Gators a win Saturday afternoon. Lagway started the game but was sitting on the sidelines during the second half with his leg wrapped. Lagway suffered a hamstring injury, however, Florida Head Coach Billy Napier isn’t ruling out the true freshman’s playing time at Texas. The Orange and Blue turned to Aidan Warner to step up and lead the way, but Florida took a 34-20 loss.

Tennesse vs. Kentucky

SEC Week 10 had Tennessee extending its winning streak to three games after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday night. Vols running back, Dylan Sampson, rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns leading Tennessee to a final score of 28-18. “Every week is its own season,” said Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel. “You’ve gotta play smart football and tie it all together.”

The Wildcats lose four straight games after five starters were out with injuries. Receiver Barion Brown and Quarterback Brock Vandagriff were two players on Kentucky who were injured during Saturdays’ game.

Commodores and Tigers

The Vanderbilt Commodores took the win Saturday 17-7 against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare stadium. Vanderbilt became bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. Commodores’ senior transfer Quarterback from New Mexico State, Diego Pavia, completed 9-of-22 passes for 143 yards including a 28-yard passing touchdown. Pavia led New Mexico State to a huge upset on the Tigers last season before joining the SEC.

Next, Vanderbilt hosts South Carolina on Saturday and Auburn takes on University of Lousiana-Monroe on Nov. 16.

According to the AP Poll, No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Tennessee remain the same between Week 10 and 11. South Carolina remains unranked; however, Texas A&M is knocked from No.10 to No.15.