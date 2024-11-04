NFL Week Nine: Lions Own North; Ravens’ Historic Day

Share Facebook

Week 9 of the NFL is mostly in the books. With it comes the halfway point of the regular season. It was a hard-fought Sunday with that context in mind with seven games were decided by less than a touchdown.

North Runs Through Detroit

The ground and pound playstyle continues to work for the Detroit Lions. They took down the Green Bay Packers 24-14 in convincing fashion. The Lions held a 24-3 lead late in the third quarter.

Jared Goff continued his efficiency. Goff completed 18-of-his-22 pass attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown. On defense, safety Kerby Joseph was a standout with a pick-six before the half to make it a 17-3 game.

KERBY JOSEPH PICK-6! His 6th INT of the season



Detroit is now 7-1 and first place in the NFC. The Packers fall to 6-3.

Ravens Have Historic Day

The Baltimore Ravens breezed by the Denver Broncos 41-10 to advance to 6-3 on the season.

The Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry duo continues to dominate.

The reigning MVP is looking to retake that trophy after a 16-of-19 performance for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson had a perfect passer rating for the fourth time in his career, the most ever in the Super Bowl era.

Henry also made history. The powerful runner scored his 100th career rushing touchdown Sunday in his 133-yard two-touchdown day.

Bryce Young Gets Win

Second year quarterback Bryce Young has struggled so far this season. The former Heisman Trophy winner failed to throw a touchdown, throwing three interceptions in his first two starts of the year before being benched for veteran Andy Dalton.

Young was finally able to lead his team to a win on Sunday while filling in for the injured Dalton. The Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 23-22 Sunday. Bryce Young completed 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown. He led a game-winning touchdown drive.

Both the Panthers and Saints are now 2-7. New Orleans extends its losing streak to seven games. Saints head coach Dennis Allen was fired Monday.

Highlight Reel

Saquon Barkley showed off his athleticism with a backwards hurdle in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Gator, Demarcus Robinson, scores a walk-off touchdown to lift the Los Angeles Rams over the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. The Rams extend their win streak to three games.

MATTHEW STAFFORD TO DEMARCUS ROBINSON ONE-HANDED TD TO WIN THE GAME FOR THE RAMS!

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye scrambled and threw a touchdown as time expired to send the game to overtime. New England lost to the Tennessee Titans in overtime 20-17.

Wild. Crazy. Unbelievable. Drake Maye would not be denied six points.

Week 9 of the NFL finishes with Monday Night Football as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.