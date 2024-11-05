Kansas City Defeats Tampa Bay To Remain Undefeated

Share Facebook

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated Monday after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City improved to 8-0 and is the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Slow first quarter

The first quarter didn’t see a lot of action from either of the teams. The Chiefs put up a field goal for the only points of the quarter.

The Chiefs saw dominating performances all across the board from their stars on offense.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently acquired via trade, debuted for the Chiefs with eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his best game of the season after throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. It’s his first game this season where he hasn’t thrown an interception.

Tampa Bay competed to the end despite not having its two star receivers.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has been without his weapons, but hasn’t let that stop him. He put up 200 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Down To The Wire

Tampa Bay (4-5) took a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.

Kansas City was able to tie the game early in the fourth on a flip pass from Mahomes to running back Samaje Perine.

The Chiefs took a 24-17 lead late in the game.

Mayfield threw a tying touchdown pass to receiver Ryan Miller to send the game to overtime.

The Chiefs, who won the coin toss, won the game in overtime by handing the ball to running back Kareem Hunt.

The Buccaneers have had it tough for the past three weeks by losing three consecutive games. Two of those games were lost by a touchdown or less.

Next Up

Tampa Bay hosts San Francisco (4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.