In Monday Night Football, the (4-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be making their way to Missouri to take on the (7-0) Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are the only team in the NFL that remains undefeated.

Divisional Sweep

In Week 8, the Buccaneers played a close game against the Atlanta Falcons ultimately losing 31-26. This is their second loss to Falcons this season after falling 36-30 in Week 5.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, states “It’s frustrating because we’re making mistakes and beating ourselves. Whether it’s the tough ones, the easy ones, no matter who we play the next two weeks, we’ve got to play better in order for us to win.”

Tampa’s offense put up a good fight with quarterback Baker Mayfield completing 37-of-50 passes for 300 yards. However, as the game went on the Bucs lost a fumble, leading Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins finding tight end Kyle Pitts in the end zone. Tampa Bye later tried a fake punt, but failed.

This caused the Falcons to takeover on Tampa’s 38-yard line. With the Bucs having no more timeouts left on their final drive, they attempted a Hail Mary. Unfortunately, the ball went out of bounds. This sealed Atlanta’s 31-26 win.

Buccaneers hail mary attempt is incomplete and the Falcons win. #ATLvsTB pic.twitter.com/qqSAw5y1UA — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024

Chiefs’ Winning Streak

The Chiefs kept their winning streak alive this past week with their 27-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an excellent game against Las Vegas throwing for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made his Chiefs debut after being traded from the Tennessee Titans. After only two practices with Kansas City, Hopkins caught two passes for 29 yards and consistently won in man-to-man coverage.

“I thought he did a great job,” Mahomes said. “I looked back at the tablet and there was a couple of times where in man coverage he was just really working and winning.”

A common theme I saw on coaches film was the impact DeAndre Hopkins presence had the field. The Raiders were going to account for a respect Hopkins in their zone coverages. Here he motions and attacks the middle of the bunch route combo. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/POtHmXmFFB — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 30, 2024

Tonight’s Game

The Buccaneers take the field at Arrowhead stadium tonight for Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM. Fans can find coverage on ESPN, ABC and ESPN 2.