Florida’s Napier Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of LSU

Florida football coach Billy Napier said on Monday that he expects the injury-riddled Gators to be healthier for Saturday’s home game against the No. 21 LSU Tigers.

The Gators (4-5, 2-4 SEC) are coming off a 49-17 loss to No. 5 Texas in Austin on Saturday. Florida trailed 42-0 two minutes into the third quarter.

The second consecutive loss came just two days after Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin confirmed Napier would continue as Florida Football’s head coach. Napier looks to right the ship with the Gators in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Looking Under Center

The most pressing issue for the Gators is freshman quarterback DJ Lagway’s health. The true freshman sustained a hamstring injury two weeks ago which kept Lagway out of the action against Texas.

Napier said at Monday’s news conference he expected Lagway to practice Monday:

Redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Warner completed 12-of-25 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions against Texas in Lagway’s place.

https://twitter.com/TexasFootball/status/1855326802614345988

Work Left To Do

A disappointing first two years and early losses this season made Napier’s firing seem imminent until Stricklin’s announcement Thursday.

When asked about how he felt knowing he was not at risk of a firing, Napier said regardless of job safety, he still hopes for much more success out of his team:

Adjusting Through Injuries

With injuries across the board taking starters out of the mix, Napier said Florida has yet to find consistency in performances and lineups all season.

The status of star running back Montrell Johnson Jr. is still in question. Napier said he hopes to have a better idea what the offense will look like soon, especially Lagway’s availability.

Next Opponent

Napier discussed recruiting LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a Buchholz High School grad:

LSU (6-3, 3-2) presents the third consecutive ranked opponent for the Gators. Although the Tigers are coming off a 42-13 loss to No.9 Alabama, Florida will still need a strong performance and avoid a sixth consecutive defeat in the series.

The game will be carried on ABC and on 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Gators’ home game Nov. 23 against Ole Miss is set for a noon kickoff on ABC and on 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF