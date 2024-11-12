Dolphins Win First Game In More Than A Month

Share Facebook

In the midst of an injury-plagued and disappointing season, the Miami Dolphins put it together Monday night in Los Angeles by defeating the Rams 23-15.

After dropping their last three games, the Dolphins’ defense held quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams (4-5) out of the end zone to secure the win. Rams kicker Joshua Karty was kept busy, drilling five field goals.

Washington Scores First Career Touchdown

Miami (3-6) came out of the gate firing, completing a 70-yard drive that only took five plays and less than three minutes. Jalen Waddle had a 36-yard catch on a third-and-13 play and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his four passing on the drive, which was capped by an 18-yard jet sweep to rookie receiver Malik Washington.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1856145616386052349

It was Tagovailoa’s third game back after being sidelined for four weeks with a concussion. He completed 20-of-28 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown to halt the Rams’ three-game win streak.

Rams Can’t Answer

The Dolphins’ defense forced three fumbles and intercepted Stafford once in their dominating display. Stafford had little room to breathe in the pocket. He was sacked four times for a loss of 36 yards and three of the sacks came on pivotal third downs. All-Pro defensive tackle Calais Campbell proved age is just a number, leading this Dolphins defense. The 38-year-old had three tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.

https://twitter.com/All22_PFF/status/1856153927856590890

Hill Ends Touchdown Drought

It was unknown if star wide receiver Tyreek Hill would even suit up for Miami, as he was dealing with a wrist injury. Not only did he play, but he also had a touchdown that put the Dolphins up 17-6 at the end of the third quarter. His touchdown came after a missed 57-yard field goal attempt by Karty that gave Miami great field position.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1856171900533170635

It was Hill’s first touchdown in seven games, the longest drought of his career. The last time he scored was Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Miami held on despite multiple Rams’ drives that threatened to tie the game. Stafford finished with 293 yards passing. Los Angeles failed to score a touchdown for only the eighth time in coach Sean McVay’s eight seasons.

Playoff Implications

This Dolphins win saved their season. In the next four weeks, Miami could very well win three out of four games. They face the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets over the month, with only the Packers having a wining record.

The Rams’ loss pushes them back under .500. This costly defeat caused them to lose ground in the tight NFC West.