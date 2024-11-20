College Football Rankings: Key Takeaways and Matchups

Share Facebook

The updated college football playoff rankings dropped last night. The top 5 teams remain the same: Oregon is number one, followed by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana. The rest of the rankings stirred plenty of debate as conference play heats up.

Four Teams Hold Steady

The top four spots remain unchanged, with Oregon at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Texas, and Penn State. These teams are on track to earn first-round byes. But conference championships in early December will determine whether they secure those spots.

The Ducks are coming off a nail-biting 16 – 13 win over Wisconsin, keeping their perfect season intact. Luckily, Ohio State solidified their No. 2 position with a dominant 31 – 7 victory over Northwestern, while Texas beats Arkansas and Penn State steamrolled Purdue.

How Things Look Like Right now

If the rankings hold through conference championship weekend, here’s how the first round of the 12-team playoff would look:

No. 12 BYU at No. five Ohio State

No. 11 Georgia at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Norte Dame

As of right now, Oregon, Texas, Miami and Boise State would receive a bye week.

Key Upcoming Matchups This Saturday

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

This game can redefine the top of the rankings. Indiana, still undefeated, has been criticized for its weak schedule, but a win in Columbus would silence doubters and put them firmly in contention for a first-round bye.

No. 18 Army at No. 6 Notre Dame

Army has been one of the season’s most surprising teams, earning its first top 25 ranking since 2020. A win over Notre Dame would solidify their place in college football history. However, the Fighting Irish will look to protect their spot in the top 10 and secure a home playoff game.

No. nine Ole Miss at Florida

Ole Miss is coming off a bye week, but before that, they beat Georgia in convincing fashion. Florida is coming off a big win over LSU, a team that Ole Miss lost to back in October. The Gators can sneak a win against the Rebels and shake up the college playoffs.

The Road Ahead

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, every game feels like a playoff game. As teams fight for conference titles and the chance to secure their spot in the 12-team playoff, the excitement is only just beginning.

Buckle up, December football is going to be wild.