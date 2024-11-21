Oak Hall Girls’ Basketball Dominates In Season Opener

Share Facebook

The Oak Hall Eagles defeated the Bronson Eagles 46-6 on Tuesday night in the first game of the girls basketball season.

Starting Year Off Right

Oak Hall is coming off of a regional semifinal appearance in last season’s state playoffs where it held a 14-5 overall record. It fell to the North Florida Educational Institute Fighting Eagles (Jacksonville).

Bronson has yet to win a game since defeating Saint Francis Catholic in January of the 2022-2023 season.

Tuesday was the first of two matchups between the teams and the beginning of a four-game road stretch for Bronson.

Dominating Scoreboard

It was a tight contest going into the second quarter, but Oak Hall took it up a notch and generated 13 quick points to make it 18-5 heading into the half.

The teams battled in the paint and the free-throw line with 24 combined fouls. Oak Hall senior guard Isabella Gloriod took over in the third with four of her 14 points coming in the quarter.

Oak Hall’s lead quickly expanded when senior forward Angelina Forest hit a jumper to take a commanding 30-5 lead.

Nice ball movement from the Eagles to extend their lead to 25. pic.twitter.com/4dGaGV4c3C — Riley (@rileyorovitz) November 20, 2024

Andrea Schuler’s free throw ended Oak Hall’s 25-point run and was Bronson’s final point of the quarter.

The story of the fourth quarter was no different. Oak Hall finished the game with 14 consecutive points, including a Gloriod jumper with just seconds remaining.

Success Across Board

Oak Hall’s entire roster contributed with seven different players adding to the scoresheet. Senior small forward Leila Sims joined Gloriod in double-digits with 10 points.

Coach Barry Hutchinson said he was proud of his squad and it took a team effort.

“We don’t have a true dominant player,” he said. “We have players that can play well together and mesh well together, so it’s going to be more of a team.”

Up Next

Oak Hall (1-0) is at Union County (1-1) for a 6 p.m. game today. Bronson (0-1) is at Dixie County (1-0) today at 6:30 p.m.