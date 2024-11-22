Ohtani, Judge Take Home MVP Honors

Share Facebook

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge took home MVP honors in Major League Baseball.

This is Ohtani’s third overall MVP award and his first in the National League. Judge won the American League MVP for the second time in three years.

Ohtani’s Record Breaking Season

In the 2023 offseason, Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for an MLB-record 10-year, $700 million deal.

The two-way player was only able to bat this season after undergoing an elbow procedure in 2023. Ohtani is expected to return to the mound in 2025.

Ohtani’s bat continued to torment pitchers this season, as he posted a career-high 54 home runs this season. The Dodgers slugger had never hit 50 or more home runs in a season previously.

Ohtani also added a key element to his game this season: speed around the bases. Entering the season, Ohtani had posted 20 or more steals just twice. Ohtani blew away his previous record, posting 59 steals. This was good for second in the MLB.

The Dodgers slugger stood alone in the history books this season. After a monster game against the Marlins on Sept. 19, Ohtani created history. The slugger produced three home runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases. Ohtani became the first player to record a ’50/50′ season in MLB history, posting 50 or more steals and home runs. Just six players are in the prestigious ’40/40′ club.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT 50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

Ohtani’s performance helped to lead the Dodgers to their first World Series in four seasons. The Dodgers went on to secure their second World Series victory in the last five years.

Judge Leads the Bronx Resurgence

The 2023 season was an all-around disappointment for the New York Yankees, with the team missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Judge saw a decline following his 2022 MVP season, with the lowest home runs and RBIs in a full season for Judge since 2019.

With the Yankees signaling they wanted to contend in 2024 following the blockbuster trade of Juan Soto in December of 2023, Judge answered the call. The Yankees captain posted one of the best campaigns ever in the franchise’s history.

Judge posted a league best 58 home runs, along with an AL-best 144 RBIs. Judge’s RBI total was a career high in the regular season.

Judge spoke on the importance of RBIs for a team to become a serial winner.

The power of Judge’s bat powered the Yankees to an AL-leading 94 wins this season. The Yankees secured their first world series berth since 2009, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to one.