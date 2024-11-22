Missouri VS Mississippi State Preview

Share Facebook

The No. 23 Missouri Tigers will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

SEC Matchup

The Tigers are 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Missouri came in ranked at No. 23 in the latest CFP Rankings. The Tigers are coming off of a 34-30 loss to South Carolina last weekend. Missouri needed this win in order to remain in the running for the College Football Playoffs. Missouri’s only other losses were to fellow SEC squads No. 7 Alabama and No. 15 Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 2-8 overall and 0-6 in the the SEC, ranking them last in the conference. Mississippi State is also coming off of a 33-14 loss to No. 10 Tennessee on Nov. 9. Mississippi State’s only two wins this season came against the University of Massachusetts and Eastern Kentucky.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby spoke on the team’s focus and progression throughout the season.

Mississippi State likes the challenge of the SEC and is seeking their first conference victory of the season against Missouri.

Mississippi will have home field advantage in this SEC matchup. The Bulldogs are hopeful that their fans will bring the energy to Saturday’s game to help them secure the win for their last home game of the season.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is not overlooking Mississippi state. The Bulldogs continue to improve, and the Tigers have acknowledged that. Drinkwitz spoke on his mindset regarding rankings and the media:

What’s Next

If Missouri is able to secure the win against Mississippi State on Saturday, the Tigers will have momentum for their upcoming matchup against Arkansas. MSU will have another SEC matchup next week against Ole Miss. They are hopeful to secure at least one SEC win for the 2024 season.