Florida Volleyball Advances In NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators volleyball team advanced Friday to tonight’s Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament with a sweep (25-18, 25-21, 25-13) against North Carolina State in Lawrence, Kan.

The Gators (22-7), the six seed in the lower left region, will play host Kansas (25-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET today inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks are the third seed in the lower left region and opened the tournament with a sweep (25-18, 25-23, 25-22) against Colgate.

The Round 2 matchup is on ESPN+.

Taylor Parks led Florida to a .352 hitting clip, while recording her fourth career double-double with 30 assists and 12 digs. AVCA Division I Player of the Year semifinalist Kennedy Martin led the Gator attack with her 18 kills on .324 hitting percentage.

The Gators were a force at the net, tallying 10.0 team blocks to hold the Wolfpack (16-13) to a .135 hitting percentage.

“Complete match with so many contributions, particularly behind the service line,” UF coach Mary Wise said. “To come out with a 3-0 win against such an experienced NC State team is a testament to how well we had to play tonight.”