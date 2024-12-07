Florida's Kennedy Martin. [Emma Bissell via Floridagators.com.]

Florida Volleyball Advances In NCAA Tournament

WRUF Staff December 7, 2024 Feature Sports News, Gators Volleyball 233 Views

The Florida Gators volleyball team advanced Friday to tonight’s Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament with a sweep (25-18, 25-21, 25-13) against North Carolina State in Lawrence, Kan.

The Gators (22-7), the six seed in the lower left region, will play host Kansas (25-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET today inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks are the third seed in the lower left region and opened the tournament with a sweep (25-18, 25-23, 25-22) against Colgate.

The Round 2 matchup is on ESPN+.

Taylor Parks led Florida to a .352 hitting clip, while recording her fourth career double-double with 30 assists and 12 digs. AVCA Division I Player of the Year semifinalist Kennedy Martin led the Gator attack with her 18 kills on .324 hitting percentage.

The Gators were a force at the net, tallying 10.0 team blocks to hold the Wolfpack (16-13) to a .135 hitting percentage.

“Complete match with so many contributions, particularly behind the service line,” UF coach Mary Wise said. “To come out with a 3-0 win against such an experienced NC State team is a testament to how well we had to play tonight.”

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Florida Volleyball Heads To NCAA Tournament

The Florida volleyball team will head to Lawrence, Kansas, later this week for the first …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties