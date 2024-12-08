Florida Football To Play Tulane In Gasparilla Bowl

Share Facebook

The Florida football team is back in postseason play after a two-year absence.

Florida (7-5) will take on Tulane (9-4) in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 20 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 and also air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

The Gators qualified for a bowl for the ninth time in the last 11 years. Florida is making its 49th all-time bowl appearance, entering that Friday matchup with an all-time record of 24-24.

It’s the second appearance for the Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl. In 2021, Florida lost to UCF, 29-17.

This is the sixth time in the last seven years the Green Wave, of the American Athletic Conference, have been selected to play in a bowl game.

Tulane had a league-high 18 players selected All-AAC this season. Tulane lost 35-14 to Army in Friday’s AAC Championship Game in West Point, N.Y.

