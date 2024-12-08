Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures while running with offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. [Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images]

Florida Football To Play Tulane In Gasparilla Bowl

WRUF Staff December 8, 2024 College Football, Feature Sports News, Football, Uncategorized 216 Views

The Florida football team is back in postseason play after a two-year absence.

Florida (7-5) will take on Tulane (9-4) in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 20 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 and also air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

The Gators qualified for a bowl for the ninth time in the last 11 years. Florida is making its 49th all-time bowl appearance, entering that Friday matchup with an all-time record of 24-24.

It’s the second appearance for the Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl. In 2021, Florida lost to UCF, 29-17.

This is the sixth time in the last seven years the Green Wave, of the American Athletic Conference, have been selected to play in a bowl game.

Tulane had a league-high 18 players selected All-AAC this season. Tulane lost 35-14 to Army in Friday’s AAC Championship Game in West Point, N.Y.

Tickets

Visit FloridaGators.com/bowl for complete Gasparilla Bowl details.

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV

The No.10 Boise State Broncos hosts No.20 UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Championship Game …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties