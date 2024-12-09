Florida Women’s Basketball Wins 3rd Consecutive Game

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team improved to 6-4 with an 82-63 win Sunday against Marshall at the O’Connell Center for its third consecutive double-digit victory.

Back-and-Forth Start

Marshall (3-5) got off to a quick start from the 3-point line. The Herd shot 4-for-10 from deep in the opening quarter.

Florida didn’t have as much success from beyond the arc despite shooting 50% from 3 in the win against Clemson.

The Gators relied on mid-range jumpers from Laila Reynolds and Jeriah Warren to keep momentum alive.

Both squads secured 10 rebounds in the first quarter.

Heading into the second, the contest was tied at 18.

Gator Bigs Take Over

Florida came out in the second quarter with new energy.

Me’Arah O’Neal provided a big-time block, getting the crowd riled up.

Ra Shaya Kyle scored back-to-back buckets shortly after to help the Gators pull away.

“This is very exciting. I’m glad I’m playing some good basketball right now. But, it’s not going to be me every night and we have a really good coach. I’m excited to see what we’re gonna do,” Kyle said.

Eriny Kindred helped Kyle dominate the paint and the two combined for 18 first-half points.

Marshall hit a shooting slump, making less than 13% of shots from the field and long range.

Florida took a commanding lead at the half at 45-26.

Second-Half Action

The Gators took a defensive stance in the third quarter by forcing four early Herd turnovers. Florida scored 10 points off Marshall’s mistakes in the second half.

Rebounding and forcing fouls were both areas that helped the Gators take a 23-point lead halfway through the third.

Florida shot 70% from the charity stripe throughout the game. Free throws helped four Gators reach double digits in scoring, including Kyle, who recorded her second-consecutive double-double.

Alexia Gassett had a quiet, yet effective night, contributing 10 of Florida’s 33 bench points. She continues to improve and find her role with the Gators.

“I consider myself a silent leader. I communicate and try to get in the huddles and listen and direct to Liv [McGill]. I love defense, it’s my passion. If I score, I score, but that’s not my focus,” Gassett said.

Marshall scored 21 points in the fourth, but Florida was able to hang on and enter a week’s hiatus on a high note.

“We’re a really smart team. So being consistent through four quarters, every single possession matters equally,” UF coach Kelly Rae Finley said. “We have to understand that rebounding and the defensive end of the floor is crucial for us.”

Up Next

Florida returns to action against Longwood on Sunday. Tip-off is set for noon in the O’Connell Center (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).