Florida Football’s Dates For 2025 Season Revealed

Florida will play three non-conference opponents in its first four games of the 2025 college football season, the school announced Wednesday night.

The Gators will host six home games in The Swamp, beginning with the season opener against Long Island University on Aug. 30, followed by South Florida on Sept. 6.

Florida’s first SEC game of the season will be on the road Sept. 13 against LSU before the team heads south to face Miami on Sept. 20.

UF will have two bye weeks again in 2025 (Sept. 27 and Oct. 25).

Kickoff time and television designations will be announced at a later time.

2025 Schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 Long Island

Sept. 6 South Florida

Sept. 13 at LSU

Sept. 20 at Miami

Sept. 27 BYE

Oct. 4 Texas

Oct. 11 at Texas A&M

Oc. 18 Mississippi State

Oct. 25 BYE

Nov. 1 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 8 at Kentucky

Nov. 15 at Ole Miss

Nov. 22 Tennessee

Nov. 29 Florida State

Postseason Honors

Florida long snapper Rocco Underwood was named to the All-SEC second team, the conference announced Tuesday. The all-conference teams were selected via a poll of the league’s coaches.

Starting center Jake Slaughter was named to The Associated Press All-SEC first team Wednesday. He made the USA Today All-SEC first team last week.

Slaughter, of Ocala Trinity Catholic High School, ranked third nationally among centers with an offensive grade of 81.2, according to Pro Football Focus.

Transfer Portal

The NCAA transfer portal opened Monday and is available for entry through Dec. 28.

Florida scholarship players placing their names in the portal:

Wide receiver Andy Jean, tight end Arlis Boardingham, offensive lineman Christian Williams and Mike Williams, defensive lineman Justus Boone, Quincy Ivory and Kelby Collins, rush edge Jack Pyburn, linebacker Deuce Spurlock II and defensive back Ja’Keem Jackson.

Game Time

Florida (7-5) will take on Tulane (9-4) in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 20 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2 and also air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.