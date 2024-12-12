Florida Takes On Stanford In NCAA Volleyball Region Semifinal

Share Facebook

The No. 22 Florida v0lleyball team looks to repeat last year’s result against No. 5 Stanford in tonight’s NCAA Tournament region semifinal at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, KY.

Then-No. 8 Florida took down then-No. 2 Stanford on Aug. 29, 2023 in straight sets in California.

Florida (23-7), the region’s sixth seed, is looking to make its 18th trip to the regional final. The Gators are 17-11 in regional semifinal matches in their 35-year NCAA Tournament history.

getting a lay of the land #GoGators pic.twitter.com/o02tU4gVmJ — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) December 11, 2024

First serve today is at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

The Cardinal (27-4) are the second seed in the lower left region of the bracket. Stanford’s storied history includes nine NCAA titles and 23 national semifinal appearances.

Host Louisville (27-5), the region’s top seed and the No. 4-ranked team in the nation, and No. 9 Purdue (27-6), the four seed, will play in the night’s other semifinal. Thursday’s winners would meet in the regional final Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET for a berth in the final four.

Note: Florida’s Kennedy Martin and Jaela Auguste were named the Southeast Region Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year, respectively, earlier this week. They join Elli McKissock on the all-region first team, while Isabel Martin and Taylor Parks made honorable mention.