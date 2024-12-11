Florida Softball’s Walton Inducted Into NFCA Hall Of Fame

Share Facebook

Florida softball coach Tim Walton added another accolade to his extensive resume Friday night when he was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame in Dallas.

Walton, who is in his 20th season at the helm of the Gators and season 23rd as a coach, established Florida as one of the elite softball programs in the country and is one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the sport.

Walton holds a 980-238 (.805) record in 19 seasons at UF. In 22 seasons as a coach, Walton holds a career record of 1,103-302, which is good for a .785 winning percentage, third among active NCAA coaches with a minimum of 10 years of experience as coach.

He led the Gators to back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2014 and 2015, eight Southeastern Conference regular-season championships, six SEC Tournament titles,12 trips to the Women’s College World Series and five WCWS Championship series appearances.

Walton’s athletes have earned 53 NFCA All-America honors and 79 All-SEC nods. Thirteen student-athletes under Walton’s leadership were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-America 23 times and 90 players secured a spot 191 times on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.