Florida Basketball Sweeps Past UNF Twice

The Florida basketball teams routed North Florida in two games Saturday at the O’Connell Center.

Florida improved to 12-0 with a 99-55 win against the UNF men to start the action. The UF women jumped to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter in the 75-47 win against the Ospreys in the second game.

King Richard

Will Richard scored a career-high 26 points to lead the UF men. He made 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and finished with five rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Sam Alexis chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon had 12 points and 10 boards. And Thomas Haugh finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gators extended their best start since beginning the 2005-06 season with 17 consecutive wins. The 54-point margin of victory is the program’s largest in 17 years.

The Ospreys (7-6), who defeated South Carolina and Georgia Tech earlier this season, were no match for the Gators from the start and trailed 54-17 at the half.

Florida closes the non-conference portion of its schedule at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 (SEC Network+, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) against visiting Stetson (1-10).

Florida Women Roll

The Gators (8-5) were led by senior Ra Shaya Kyle with 18 points and nine rebounds and Laila Reynolds and Liv McGill with 14 points each against UNF (4-9).

UF will next host Alabama State (2-9) at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 29 in another doubleheader with the men (SECN+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).