Florida Basketball In Doubleheader Against UNF

The Florida men’s and women’s basketball teams tune up for the opening of their SEC schedules with a doubleheader today in the O’Connell Center against North Florida.

The men open play at noon, followed by a 2:45 p.m. tip for the women.

Florida Men

Florida’s No. 7-ranked team is two wins away from a 13-0 run through its non-conference schedule. First up is North Florida (7-5) on the SEC Network and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF. Then the Gators face Stetson at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at home before starting league play at Kentucky on Jan. 4.

The Gators are just one of four unbeaten teams in the country: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 14 Oklahoma and unranked Drake.

Florida Women

Florida’s contest will air on SEC Network+ and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF. North Florida enters 4-8.

The Gators (7-5) end non-conference play at home Dec. 29 against Alabama State and begin SEC action Jan. 2 at Alabama.