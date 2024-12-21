The Florida Gators play in the O'Connell Center. [Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images]

Florida Basketball In Doubleheader Against UNF

WRUF Staff December 21, 2024 College Basketball, Gators Men's Basketball, Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball 60 Views

The Florida men’s and women’s basketball teams tune up for the opening of their SEC schedules with a doubleheader today in the O’Connell Center against North Florida.

The men open play at noon, followed by a 2:45 p.m. tip for the women.

Florida Men

Florida’s No. 7-ranked team is two wins away from a 13-0 run through its non-conference schedule. First up is North Florida (7-5) on the SEC Network and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF. Then the Gators face Stetson at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at home before starting league play at Kentucky on Jan. 4.

The Gators are just one of four unbeaten teams in the country: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 14 Oklahoma and unranked Drake.

Florida Women

Florida’s contest will air on SEC Network+ and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF. North Florida enters 4-8.

The Gators (7-5) end non-conference play at home Dec. 29 against Alabama State and begin SEC action Jan. 2 at Alabama.

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

No. 7 Florida Men’s Basketball Entering Final Non-Conference Stretch

The No. 7 Florida men’s basketball team has another opportunity tonight to add a high-impact …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties