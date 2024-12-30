Florida Basketball Ends Year With Another O-Dome Sweep

Share Facebook

The Florida men’s and women’s basketball teams ended the 2024 portion of the schedule with consecutive doubleheader wins at the O’Connell Center.

Men’s Basketball

The No. 6 Gators (13-0) capped their non-conference schedule Sunday with an 85-45 rout of Stetson (2-11).

Florida opened a double-digit lead early and started to pull away midway through the second half with an array of dunks and fast-break baskets. The Gators took a 46-27 lead at halftime and finished with a 34-2 advantage in fast-break points.

The Gators backcourt led the way again, as Alijah Martin scored 18 points, Will Richard had 17 and Walter Clayton Jr. chipped in 12 to extend their home winning streak to 15 and their second-best start in program history (17-0 in 2005-06).

Twelve of the 13 Gator wins have been by a margin of at least 13 points. UF has a +23.9 average margin of victory.

UF routed North Florida 99-45 on Dec. 21.

Florida opens Southeastern Conference play at No. 10 Kentucky (10-2) at noon (ET) Saturday (ESPN, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

Women’s Basketball

The Gators (9-5) defeated Alabama State 88-31 on Sunday following the 75-47 win against North Florida on Dec. 21.

Florida led the Hornets (2-10) 39-15 at the half.

Senior Ra Shaya Kyle led Florida with 16 points and 11 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. Liv McGill followed with 15 points and matched her career high with nine assists.

The Gators start SEC play at No. 20 Alabama (13-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network+, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).