Florida Basketball Ends Year With Non-Conference Doubleheader

The No. 6 Florida men’s basketball team hosts Stetson and the women’s team entertains Alabama State today at the O’Connell Center.

Men’s Basketball

The Gators (12-0) remain one of only four teams (Tennessee, Oklahoma and Drake) in Division I without a loss.

Florida starts the day with a 1 p.m. sold-out game (SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) against Stetson (2-10).

UF’s 12-0 start marks the second-best in program history and the Gators have won 14 straight home games.

The Gators open SEC play at noon (ET) Jan. 4 at No. 10 Kentucky (10-2).

Women’s Basketball

Florida (8-5) closes non-conference play with the 3:45 p.m. game (SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) against Alabama State (2-9).

The Gators start SEC play at No. 20 Alabama (12-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.