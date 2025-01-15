Heartbreaker in Gainesville: Gators Fall To Missouri In Nail-Biter, 83-82

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators came into Tuesday night’s clash against the Missouri Tigers riding high as the No. 5 team in The Associated Press rankings with a 15-1 record.

With a 16-game home winning streak on the line, the energy in the O’Connell Center was intense as fans packed the student section early, eagerly awaiting another dominant performance.

Anthony Robinson II to the student section after Missouri beat Florida 83-82 pic.twitter.com/3j0NLwmcfO — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) January 15, 2025

Florida, fresh off back-to-back wins over then-No. 1 Tennessee and Arkansas, leaned on star guard Walter Clayton Jr., who has been averaging 17.2 points per game this season. The Gators looked to extend their four-game winning streak over Missouri, a team they swept in last year’s series.

Missouri, however, entered the matchup hungry, with a 13-3 record and momentum from consecutive SEC victories over LSU and Vanderbilt. The Tigers’ high-octane offense, ranked 15th nationally, set the stage for an intense showdown in Gainesville.

The Tigers took an early lead and never let the Gators grab it away for an 83-82 win.

Slow Start Hampers Gators in First Half

The Gators struggled to find their footing early, plagued by turnovers and defensive lapses. Missouri capitalized on Florida’s eight first-half giveaways while it played clean basketball, avoiding a single turnover until the final two minutes of the half.

Missouri shot 54.8% from the field and hit 7-of-14 3-pointers to take a commanding lead. Caleb Grill led the Tigers with 12 first-half points, while Clayton Jr. put up 18 points by halftime.

Despite Clayton’s strides, Florida trailed 44-34 at the break. The Gators managed just 40% shooting and connected on only 4-of-13 from beyond the arc to underscore their offensive struggles.

Second-Half Comeback Falls Just Short

Florida came out of the locker room with renewed energy in the second half, clawing their way back into the game behind a loud crowd. Clayton continued his dominance, finishing with a game-high 28 points, while Alijah Martin chipped in with 14 and Will Richard with 12 points.

With just more than seven minutes remaining, Florida trimmed the deficit to 67-62. A layup from Clayton brought the Gators within three, and his clutch 3-pointer with 3:30 left made it a one-possession game at 72-69.

The Tigers, who had been so efficient early, began to falter under Florida’s relentless pressure. Missed opportunities allowed the Gators to stay within striking distance, setting up a dramatic final minute.

Still down 83-79 with seconds to play, Martin nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the margin to one, but it was too late. Missouri escaped Gainesville with the 83-82 victory, handing the Gators their first home loss of the season.

MISSOURI WINS IN GAINESVILLE No. 5 Florida can’t erase a 19-point deficit and fall on their home floor to the Tigers pic.twitter.com/gtlQFroknJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 15, 2025

Florida coach Todd Golden blamed his lack of preparedness as a key factor to his team’s loss:

“Obviously disappointed, got to give a lot of credit to Missouri, and thought they played harder than us,” he said. “They were more ready to play than we were, and obviously jumped on us in the first half, and we were not ready for it – and obviously starts with me. I need to do a better job making sure we’re ready to go.”

Standout Performances and Key Stats

Clayton’s 28-point explosion was a bright spot for Florida, while Rueben Chinyelu delivered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Despite their efforts, the Gators couldn’t overcome 13 turnovers and a 40% shooting performance from the field.

Missouri’s balanced attack, led by Grill (18 points) and Mark Mitchell (15 points), proved crucial. The Tigers outshot the Gators from 3-point range, going 11-of-29, and their 12 steals highlighted a strong defensive effort.

Final Team Stats:

Florida : 26/54 FG (48.1%), 9/25 3PT (36%), 21/31 FT (67.7%), 42 rebounds, 13 turnovers

Missouri : 27/61 FG (44.3%), 11/29 3PT (37.9%), 18/29 FT (62.1%), 41 rebounds, 8 turnovers

What’s Next?

The loss drops Florida to 15-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. The Gators will look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when they host conference newcomer Texas (11-5, 0-3) at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

For Missouri, now 14-3 (3-1 SEC), the victory cements its status as a rising force in the conference after an 0-18 SEC record just last season.