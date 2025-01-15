Share Facebook

Former Florida football head coach Urban Meyer was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Time at UF

Meyer led the Gators to two national championships in 2006 and 2008 throughout his five year career at Florida. During his time at UF, Meyer compiled a 65-15 record, which places him with the third most wins by a head coach in Florida history behind Steve Spurrier (122) and Ray Graves (70).

With his selection today, Meyer joins five other coaches from UF to make their way into the College Football Hall of Fame and is the 14th Gator to receive this honor.

The newest inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame, @CoachUrbanMeyer! 🐊 🔗: https://t.co/S89mkrDBSp pic.twitter.com/iPH65oovGU — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 15, 2025

His 18-year college coaching career featured leading a variety of college football legends. Playing under him were players like Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, and other standouts like the Pouncey brothers, Percy Harvin, Joe Haden and more.

Ohio State Stint

Following his time at Florida, Meyer came out of retirement to take the head coaching spot at Ohio State. He led the Buckeyes to three Big Ten titles and won the National Championship in 2015, defeating Oregon 42-20.

He left Ohio State in 2019 and had a brief stint as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in 2021.

Former Florida, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has been elected into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame: https://t.co/ekRK2pmtJo pic.twitter.com/QjvdaD0jes — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) January 15, 2025

A Historic Career

With three national championships and five conference championships, Urban Meyer remains among the most respected figures in college football. His coaching career places him among the all time greats like Nick Saban, who joins him in the 2025 inductee class.