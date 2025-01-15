Florida Women’s Basketball Prepares To Take On Ole Miss

Share Facebook

Florida women’s basketball is seeking another road win against Ole Miss Thursday evening after a dominating win against Missouri (11-8).

The Gators are 11-7 overall and 2-2 in the SEC, while the Rebels are 11-5 overall and 2-2 in the SEC as the conference slate gains steam.

The Past: Florida Basketball vs. Ole Miss

Florida and Ole Miss have played each other 45 times in the history of both programs. The Gators have won 24 of these games, however, UF has struggled as of late against the Oxford, Mississippi, natives. Florida has lost its past six meetings with the Rebels.

Player Shoutouts

The Gators are going into the Thursday SEC contest after defeating Mizzou 93-67 for their second SEC win this season. Impressive performances by senior guard Jeriah Warren, who scored a career high of 27 points, and freshman guard Liv McGill, who added 21 points, led the Gators to a 26-point victory against the Tigers. For her strong performance, McGill received SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Ole Miss is coming off of an 84-78 loss to No. 19 Alabama over the weekend. Ole Miss graduate forward Starr Jacobs made a major impact despite the tight loss. She scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds against the Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Shining bright 🌠 Starr Jacobs had a season-high in points (21) and a season-high in rebounds (12) against Alabama!#HottyToddy | #NoCeilings pic.twitter.com/9yBnMfvRKa — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 13, 2025

Head-To-Head

Ole Miss is averaging 79.2 points per game with a scoring margin of 27.9 points in the 2024-25 season. Florida is also averaging 79.2 points per game with a scoring margin of 14.4 points.

The Rebels will have home court advantage against the Gators, which could prove to benefit them. Ole Miss is 8-1 at home compared to the Gators who are 2-2 on the road.

Where To Watch

You can watch this SEC matchup live on SEC Network. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on Thursday at SJB Pavilion in Oxford.