Florida Football’s Slaughter Honored With All-American Brick Ceremony

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter had his All-American brick unveiled Friday in front of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Associated Press named Slaughter as a First Team All-American on Jan. 13. He is now one with The Swamp.

IT’S OFFICIAL! @JakeSlaughter5 will forever be known as a First Team All-American at UF! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/MCAuIgTxZ7 — Alyssa Britton-Harr (@abrittonharr) January 17, 2025

UF awards its football All-Americans with an honorary brick.

Slaughter’s 2024 Season

Slaughter started all 13 games in the 2024 season. He led the Gators’ offensive line with more than 800 snaps and allowed one sack, one QB hit, six QB hurries and eight pressures while committing only three penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Ocala Trinity Catholic grad’s efficiency ranked him seventh among other centers in the country, giving him an offense grade of 81.1 and a run block grade of 79.0.

Slaughter’s Awards

Other Slaughter awards: the AP All-SEC First Team, ESPN All-American Team, PFF All-American First Team, 247Sports/CBS Sports All-American Second Team, CFN All-American Second Team, Phil Steele Fourth-Team All American and USA Today All-SEC First Team.

Up Next

Slaughter says he will return for his fifth season in 2025.