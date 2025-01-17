Florida Women’s Basketball Welcomes Undefeated LSU

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team (11-8) will host the No. 5 Louisiana State University Tigers (19-0) this Sunday. The game will be played at the Stephen O’Connell Center at 1 p.m.

Tough Comeback for the Gators

Gators basketball faced a challenging game on Thursday as they lost against the Ole Miss Rebels, 94-60. The Rebels led at the end of each quarter, and forced 29 UF turnovers, the most for the Gators this season.

The LSU Tigers are currently undefeated and are one of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the country. Their undefeated streak will fuel the Tigers as they come into the O’Dome.

Standout Players

Florida’s freshman guard Liv McGill, the highest-ranked recruit in program history, averages 16.1 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game. McGill posted a triple double at Missouri on Sunday and by doing so she was named SEC Freshman of the Week and was the first Gator to record a triple-double since 2017.

Senior center Ra Shaya Kyle has returned to the Gators after a season-ending injury against Vanderbilt in January of 2024. Kyle seems to have no intention of slowing down, averaging 15.3 ppg and 9.6 rpg. Within the 18 games since her return, she has 10 double-doubles. She is sixth in the nation in double-doubles and No. 3 in the SEC.

LSU junior guard Flau’jae Johnson has three games with at least 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Johnson ranks ninth nationally in points and 20th in points per game.

Senior guard Aneesah Morrow is a rising star for the Tigers, being the first player across the country with 350+ points and 250+ rebounds this season. Morrow surpassed 2,500 career points during her game against Tennessee and then went over 1,500 career rebounds against Vanderbilt. She is the eighth player in NCAA Division I history to reach both of these milestones.