Florida Men’s Tennis In Big Apple For ITA Kick-off Weekend

The No. 24 Florida Gators men’s tennis team enters the ITA’s Kick-Off Weekend in New York City as the No.2 seed.

The ITA event serves as the beginning of the dual match season for college tennis. The Gators face No. 3 seed Middle Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Gators started their 2025 season strong with a 6-1 win against Georgia Southern last Monday. The Gators won the doubles point 2-1, with Henry Jefferson-Tanapatt Mirundorn and Kevin Edengren-Jeremy Jin securing the wins.

“These next two days we need to work on our doubles for sure, because there are a lot of new teams playing together so we need to get out and work on doubles here in New York,” UF coach Adam Steinberg said Monday. “We have two important practices and I feel our doubles should be a priority.”

The Gators were strong in singles with Jefferson, Mirundorn, Edengren, Adhithya Ganesan and Ben Weintraub the singles points for the match.

Middle Tennessee is 2-1 after back-to-back wins against Lipscomb, 7-0, and 7-0 against UT Southern. It started the season with a 5-2 loss to Tennessee.

Up Next

Host Columbia takes on Miami also Saturday. The winners of Saturday’s matches face off Sunday, while the losers will play in a consolation match Sunday.

“Our immediate goal is Middle Tennessee Saturday at 11,” Steinberg said. “Our long-range goal is compete for a national championship and SEC titles. It’s the standard of Florida tennis and what it will always be here.”