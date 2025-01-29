Florida Track and Field Gets Set for Razorback Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida men’s and women’s track and field teams will be back in action Friday and Saturday in the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas.

The men’s team is No. 21 in the USTFCCCA’s Week 1 National Track and Field Index (NTRI). They sit behind six other SEC teams, including Texas A&M, which holds the top spot. The defending indoor men’s national champion, Arkansas, is No. 18. The UF women’s team wasn’t in the first week of the women’s USTFCCA’s NTRI.

The Gators will be one of seven SEC teams competing in the two-day event at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Arkansas’ campus. The list of Florida athletes competing in each event will be related by UF on Thursday.

Opener in Lubbock

Florida opened the 2025 campaign in the Corky Classic on Jan. 17 in Lubbock, Texas. Throughout the two-day meet, the Gators racked up four wins and 12 top five finishes across different events.

Wanya McCoy notched the third best time in UF history (6.53 seconds) in the men’s 60m final on day one. Senior throwers Jonathan Witte and Jacob Lemmon finished in first- and second-place in the men’s weight throw.

On day two, senior sprinter Jenoah McKiver set the indoor world best and collegiate record in the men’s 600-yard race with a time of 1:05.75. He was named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week and the USTFCCCA’s Men’s National Athlete of the Week for his performance.

Florida & Razorback Invitational History

The men’s and women’s teams set multiple records in last year’s meet in Fayetteville.

A team of Elise Thorner, Laila Owens, Jess Edwards, and Flomena Asekol set a program record in the distance medley relay.

Robert Gregory ran the third best time in Razorback Invitational history at 20.40 in the men’s 200m. McCoy finished right behind him (20.46) to take fourth on that leaderboard. The Gators also notched another five top ten finishes in the meet’s record books in 2024 as well.

Up Next

The Razorback Invitational begins at 11:45 a.m. on Friday. The meet can be streamed on SEC Network+.