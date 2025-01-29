Newberry
Newberry Remains Undefeated, Faces P.K. Yonge

January 29, 2025

Newberry High School basketballremains undefeated in a season that featured blowouts and improvements on last season. With one game at home against P.K. Yonge left in the regular season, the Panthers seem poised to enter the postseason with a bye and a 21-game win streak.

As if being undefeated wasn’t enough for Newberry, they’ve also been trampling their opponents. In early January, the Panthers scored 88 points against Palatka’s 41. When Newberry played Buchholz, they won with a 30-point difference. However, only a year ago, the team’s games ended differently. Though the team finished with a winning record of 15-9, they were No. 188 in the state. This season, Newberry is No. 1 in the 3A District 3 standings and ranked No. 22 in the state.

Looking Ahead

Newberry will face P.K. Yonge in its final regular season game Thursday. Going into the matchup, the two high school teams are experiencing very different seasons. P.K. Yonge has only won seven out of the 21 games they’ve played, while the Panthers have dominated every single one of their games. when the two teams met back in December, the Panthers won with score of 67-47.

