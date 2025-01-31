WNBA Star Howard Making Unrivaled Impact On Gators as Assistant Coach

Share Facebook

WNBA superstar and UF assistant coach Rhyne Howard has played a crucial role in the development and success of the Gators women’s basketball team over the past year and a half.

Howard is not just an assistant, she’s also the Director of Player Personnel at Florida, working with the players daily to relay her own experiences and help them realize their potential. She focuses on advising during practices and offering one-on-one help, especially to those who have the potential to play professionally.

“They’re able to have that help that I didn’t have when I was in college,” said Howard, who joined the Florida staff in 2023.

But she wasn’t always a Gator. Her road to Gainesville went through Lexington, Kentucky.

The Cleveland, Tennessee, native was one of the nation’s top-ranked hoops recruits in 2018 after graduating from Bradley Central High School. Howard chose to attend Kentucky, where she became one of the greatest players in program history. She was drafted No.1 overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, and has become one of the WNBA’s brightest young stars. She even represented her country this summer in the Paris Olympics, earning a bronze medal with Team USA’s 3×3 women’s team.

At 6-foot-2, Howard is a versatile guard. The 2022 Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star selection, Howard averaged a team-leading 17.3 points per game for the Dream in 2024.

Recently, Howard took a break from her role with the Gators to participate in the new Unrivaled 3v3 basketball league, which showcases the best professional players in the women’s game. She plays for Vinyl Basketball Club, alongside fellow WNBA stars such as Aliyah Boston, Arike Ogunbowale and Dearica Hamby. Howard is averaging 17.5 points after the first four games, leading the team to a 2-2 start.

Howard has been successful wherever she plays on the court. Off the court, however, she couldn’t turn down the offseason opportunity to coach for a school she knows well.

Before Howard played against Florida as a Kentucky star, she was linked to the university through her mother, Rhvonja (RJ) Avery. Avery played for the Gators from 1987-91 and played a huge role in Howard’s journey to Gainesville.

“[Avery] knew [about the assistant coaching job] before I did because [Florida women’s basketball head coach] Kelly [Rae Finley] went through her,” Howard joked. “I’m pretty sure [Avery] probably tried to steal the job before I took it.”

Avery, who was a team captain as a senior, still ranks in the Florida’s top 10 in several categories, including field-goal percentage (.521) and career steals (192). She was the eighth-quickest in program history to score 1,000 career points, accomplishing it in only 76 games.

Finley and Howard, however, have known each other for years, first as opponents, and now as colleagues. Howard was 4-1 against the Gators in her career, averaging 22.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in those five games. She scored 31 points as a junior in the Wildcats’ 88-80 win against the Gators in Gainesville on Feb. 15, 2021.



Howard left Kentucky ranked second in school history in career scoring average (20.1) and is first in career 3-pointers made (284) and fourth in career 3-point field-goal percentage (38.2). She also earned SEC Player of the Year accolades twice in her illustrious career.

The Gators coach knew Howard’s knowledge and perspective would be, well, unrivaled at Florida.

“Her being in the conference playing at the University of Kentucky for four years and being the elite player that she is and thinking outside the box with what was the player development position,” said Finley, who is in her fourth season as the Gators’ coach. “It is now a full-time position and we got to know each other and it worked out. It was a good fit.”

Howard wanted the job as an assistant coach and director of player personnel for more than merely a full-circle family moment.

“I’m able to have something to still impact the next generation while working on myself,” Howard said. “[I didn’t] have to go overseas or do anything like that. And I’m still having some fun.”

Welcome to Gainesville, Rhyne! Excited to announce the newest addition to our Gator family🐊 🔗 https://t.co/jSEUSFyMI5 | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/SbWnN2Grma — Kelly Rae Finley (@kraefin) October 9, 2023

Howard was drawn to college coaching to give current players a resource she didn’t have at Kentucky. She realized she made the right decision after only a few practices.

“Within the first couple of practices, I was able to help the girls and they came up to me asking questions,” Howard said. “They want to see what it looks like [playing professionally] and what it’s going to be like if they decide that is something they want to do long-term.”

Howard is leaving an impact on Florida’s team, especially the young players who were also highly recruited — specifically, sophomore guard Laila Reynolds and true freshman point guard Liv McGill, two of the highest-rated recruits in Florida women’s basketball history.

“I think [Reynolds] can be a really great player,” Howard said. “I’m trying to help her realize that and key in on what she needs to do and start doing to get better.”

Reynolds, a sophomore from PG County, Maryland, was among the nation’s top 20 recruits coming out of high school and was only the second McDonald’s All-American to sign with Florida. She played in all 32 games as a freshman and started in all but one.

“Rhyne has impacted my growth by being a great source with her knowledge of what it takes to get to the next level,” said Reynolds, who is averaging 10.4 points per game for the Gators (11-10, 2-6 SEC). “I just use tips that she gives me and I’m willing to listen and learn.”

At 6-foot-1, Reynolds has a similar stature and playing style to Howard. She hopes to continue to grow with Howard’s guidance throughout the year.

“[Howard] helps me understand that it’s going to be hard,” Reynolds said. “She reminds and shows me that you have to do things with confidence to find success.”

Another player who wasn’t as quick to draw insight from Howard is McGill.

“Liv [McGill] is starting to try to pick my brain a little bit more,” Howard said. “Just whoever wants that help, then I’m always there. I tell them I’m here at their disposal.”

McGill, another McDonald’s All-American who was the nation’s No. 7 prospect, is already making an impact.

Through her first 22 collegiate games, McGill is averaging a team-leading 16.0 points and 5.1 assists per game. She scored 20 or more points three times in SEC play, and posted a career-high 28 points against rival Florida State on Nov. 22. McGill recorded the Gators’ first triple-double in eight years against Missouri on Jan. 12, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Gators’ 93-69 victory against the Tigers.

Howard, 24, feels that it’s easier to connect with the players due to their close ages, compared to other coaches.

“I know what it’s like to go through college, have class and all the stress, and how to manage it better,” Howard said. “I think them seeing me as young and similar in age helps them because now they also have another person to talk to.”

There’s no better mentor than an Olympic medalist who has competed professionally and in a dominant conference like the SEC. Howard credits her experiences in helping her become a more complete leader and coach. Her trip to Paris was one of the most rewarding, yet taxing experiences thus far.

“3×3 isn’t the first pick, but it was still great to have that experience,” said Howard, whose goal remains to earn a spot on the main Team USA roster in future international competitions. “I think 3×3 prepares you a lot quicker because there’s shorter time [in games]. It’s really physical and you have to be in the best shape physically and mentally.”

Howard was on a team with Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith and Unrivaled teammate Hamby. The foursome earned a bronze medal after a hard-fought tournament.

“You have a medal. Not a lot of people can say that. Not a lot of people can say they’re an Olympian period,” Howard said. “So being able to have that under my belt so early in my career, I feel like it was a huge confidence boost.”

Her ambitious goals require intense training, which she incorporates into her day-to-day job at Florida. Howard’s daily duties vary, but the schedule is normally packed.

“I do my own workouts. Usually, I try to get basketball in. We have practice and maybe we’ll have meetings,” Howard said. “We actually had a recruit [visit campus] today. So it really just depends on what we have going on, but the one thing that stays consistent is my workouts because I need to stay in shape as well.”

Howard is grateful for the opportunity Florida presented, but doesn’t see coaching in her long-term future

“I still don’t think that coaching is what my future holds,” Howard said. “It is a great opportunity to have now in this era, but I don’t think I see that for myself. It’s a lot.”

After Howard concludes this Gators basketball season, she will return to the Atlanta Dream for her fourth year with hopes of making a WNBA playoff run. Howard led Atlanta to the playoffs in 2024 before the Dream were knocked out by the eventual champion New York Liberty.

“As far as the identity we’ve all taken on with the [Dream], I feel like we should be competing for a championship within the next couple of years. I don’t see us that far off,” Howard said. “We’ve built a lot so quick that I don’t see us going backward any.”

In the meantime, Howard will continue to leave her impact on the players and coaches at Florida, while training for her next great accomplishment on the hardwood.