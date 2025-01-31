Magic Seeks to Silence the Jazz

Share Facebook

The Utah Jazz (10-36) are looking to snap their eight-game losing streak against the Orlando Magic (24-25) on Saturday. The Magic hold the seventh spot in the East, as the Jazz are standing in the No.15 spot for the West.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have been riddled with injuries all season, but have shown they are a force when healthy.

Jalen Suggs leads the Magic in points and assists this season, putting up 16.7 points per game and 3.7 assists per game.

When fully healthy, Paolo Banchero is the star of the team. With only 15 games played, he is putting up 23.7 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game and 4.8 assists per game. Luckily for the Magic, Franz Wagner has stepped up into a major offensive role for the team. Wagner is averaging 24.7 points per game and more than 5 rebounds and assists per game, as well.

It has been a tale of two sides for the Magic this season, as they are last in offense, but second in defense throughout the league.

Utah Jazz

This is a season, the Utah Jazz are going to want to wipe from their memories. Whilst they stand in last place in the Western Conference, the Jazz hold the second-worst record throughout the league.

Lauri Markkanen leads the team with 19.7 points per game, 7 players average more than 10 points per game. Colin Sexton has played a major role for this Jazz team, having only missed two games all season. If the Jazz want to have a chance to win, Walker Kessler will have to put up big numbers. Kessler leads the league in shooting from the field with 71.8%. Kessler also leads the team in rebounds with 11.3 per game.

The Jazz defense ranks third worst in the entire league, with the offense not far behind at 21st.

Game Time

The Utah Jazz look to defend home court as the Orlando Magic are looking to advance in the East.

Tip-off for the game is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Delta Center.