Charlton Goes Far As Gators Open Razorback Invitational

The Florida men’s and women’s track and field teams were back in action on Day 1 of the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The two-day meet features several SEC teams, including Georgia, Ole Miss and defending indoor champions Arkansas, among others. Florida won four events and finished top three in another one.

Junior Anthaya Charlton stole Friday night for the Gators. The jumper and sprinter from Nassau set the second-best NCAA long jump at 6.98m. Her performance has her at No. 2 in UF history, behind Jasmine Moore who has the UF and NCAA record with a leap of 7.03m.

A team of Tia Wilson, Gabrielle Matthews, Bethan Morley and Hilda Olemomoi helped Florida secure third in the women’s distance medley behind LSU and Oregon. Their time of 10:52.08 comes in at No. 2 in UF history, .02 short of the UF record set last year in this meet.

Imani Washington also set a personal record in the women’s weight throw (19.02m).

On the men’s side, Malcolm Clemons took home another victory for the Gators in the men’s long jump with a distance of 7.80m.

Sprinter Wanya McCoy continued his strong start to the season, securing first place in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.45 seconds. Malique Smith-Band came in fifth at 21.03 seconds and freshman Jaden Wiley placed eighth with a run of 21.14 seconds.

Johnathan Witte and Jacob Lemmon improved their season best in the men’s weight throw with throws of 21.85m and 21.34m respectively.

Up Next

Florida returns to the track at 11:20 a.m. Saturday. The meet can be streamed on SEC Network+.