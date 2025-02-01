Top-10 SEC Showdown: No. 5 Florida At No. 8 Tennessee

Share Facebook

The No. 5 Florida Gators men’s basketball team is in Knoxville to face the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers for a noon contest today.

In the first matchup of the season series on Jan. 7 in Gainesville, Florida dominated then-No. 1 Tennessee 73-43, the largest margin of victory against a top-ranked team since 1968. The Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) look to replicate that success on the road, where they have struggled in top-10 matchups, holding a 0-10 record in such contests of late.

The Gators enter riding a three-game winning streak: victories against Texas, a thrilling comeback at South Carolina and Georgia by 30 last Saturday.

Star guard Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 18.9 points per game in SEC play, while Alijah Martin (17.9 ppg) and Will Richard (12.4 ppg) have provided crucial scoring support.

Alex Condon has been a force in the paint, grabbing 9.3 rebounds per game. His efforts have helped Florida maintain a rebounding margin of about 10 per game, a significant advantage against a Tennessee team (17-4, 4-4) that has struggled in recent games.

Clayton is on the verge of joining Florida’s prestigious 1,000-point club, needing just 12 points to reach the milestone. His consistency from beyond the arc has been a game-changer, extending his school record to 43 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer. Defensively, Florida has held opponents to just 27.9% shooting from deep while converting 34.3% of its own 3-point attempts.

Injury Report: Tennessee Faces Key Absences

Tennessee’s biggest question mark is star point guard Zakai Zeigler, who is listed as questionable. Zeigler is a critical piece for the Volunteers, averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 assists per game. If he is unable to play or is limited, Tennessee’s offensive flow could be impacted.

The Volunteers will also be without J.P. Estrella, who remains sidelined after left foot surgery, while Igor Milicic Jr. is listed as probable.

Tennessee’s Recent Struggles

Despite being ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll, Tennessee has faced criticism from its fanbase. The Volunteers have struggled in SEC play. Losses to Kentucky (78-73), Auburn (53-51) and Vanderbilt (Jan.18) have intensified concerns about the team’s trajectory.

Tennessee is now a combined 15-67 from three-point range in back-to-back losses to Auburn and Kentucky. Its two primary guards — Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier — are a combined 6-33 from three-point range during that span. https://t.co/zxhMCD5Aj6 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2025

Much of the pressure falls on fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier, who had a strong start to the season but has struggled in recent games. Against Kentucky, he posted 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-10 from 3. His struggles continued against Auburn, where he managed just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Coach Rick Barnes remains hopeful for a turnaround, emphasizing the team’s resilience.

“We can get better, and we’ve got to get better. And knowing what I know about these guys, I think we will get better,” Barnes said. “If it didn’t hurt them, I’d be concerned, but I know how much it hurt them.”

Final Thoughts

Saturday’s game presents an opportunity for Florida to cement its status as an elite contender, while Tennessee looks to bounce back in front of their home crowd after recent struggles. The Volunteers will need a standout performance from Lanier and hope for Zeigler’s availability to have a fighting chance.

With high stakes in the SEC standings and tournament seeding implications on the line, expect an intense battle between two top-10 teams.