Florida Gators Softball Press Conference Takeaways

Florida Gators softball had its preseason media press conference on Monday as it’s season opener looms this Thursday against North Florida.

Head Coach Tim Walton, 1B/RHP Ava Brown, outfielders Korbe Otis and Taylor Shumaker previewed UF’s season.

Handling Expectations

The speakers emphasized making sure that their team stays in the moment this year, not allowing itself to fall from the preseason hype from the media.

“I always called it the ghost of expectations, the fear of the unknown. When you’re comparing yourself to what yourself was as opposed to what yourself is, I think those things I’m excited to see how our players handle some of the hype.” Walton said. “So I’m excited to see how our players handle when people start pumping up their tires.”

A reporter asked Otis about handling expectations and she explained that last year’s run to the WCWS semifinals was cool. But it’s in the past now and she’s focused on this years team.

“Last year is gonna stay in the past,” she said. “And I’m just trying to work on what I’m doing in this next moment to get better.”

Relying on the Veteran Leadership

Shumaker will be Florida softball’s only freshman starter, playing right field. A reporter asked her about having seniors in the outfield helping her out during her development.

“Having the two of them out there with as much experience as they have and as many games they have underneath their belt has been really helpful.” she said.

What’s Next

Gators softball opens it’s season at home on Thursday against North Florida at 6 p.m.