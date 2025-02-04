Santa Fe College Sports Preview

Share Facebook

Santa Fe College baseball and softball are in full swing this week. The Saints hope to continue their winning history this season as the teams enter their first full month of competition.

After an exciting winter season with basketball and volleyball, Saints fans are now looking forward to the spring. Baseball and softball make up the bulk of spring sports on Santa Fe’s campus, and the teams come into the week as the center of attention.

Softball

The softball team has a doubleheader on Thursday against Florida State College at Jacksonville. Then, the team will travel to Tallahassee to compete in another doubleheader against Tallahassee State College on Saturday.

This will be the first time the Saints face these teams this season. They come into this week 3-3 as they look to add to the win column. In their last game against St. Johns River, four players scored two runs.

The team was ranked No. 20 in the preseason NJCAA D1 poll. Its record may be misleading because it has played two top 15 teams. In its second game of the season, it lost to the No. 11 Gulf Coast State College Commodores by 2 runs. Last week, it beat the No. 5 Walters State Community College. It’s national ranking and the two games show that the Saints have a point to prove and many more games to win this season.

Baseball

The Santa Fe College baseball team will play Lake-Sumter State College at home on Wednesday before heading down to South Florida State College on Friday.

The last time the Saints played against South Florida was on Saturday. In this game, the team scored 19 runs in five innings, which is the highest number of runs they’ve scored since 2022. Four members of the team: Wyatt Tesar, Robert Nedry, Ryan Chase and Zack Dejesus scored three runs in the shutout.

The Saints came into the season unranked and they currently have a 4-4 record. The team has 17 games in February, which provides plenty of opportunities to improve.

Up Next

Catch the baseball team at home on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Then, keep an eye out for the softball team in Jacksonville on Thursday at 1 and 3 p.m.