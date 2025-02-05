Gators Sports Ranked Nationally

Share Facebook

Florida spring sports are in full swing, and the Gators have several nationally ranked teams.

Basketball (M)

Ranked No. 6 nationally, Florida men’s basketball has a current record of 19-3 overall and 6-3 in the SEC. The Gators’ only losses in the regular season came to Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. Their most recent outing was an 86-75 win over Vanderbilt at home Tuesday night. Without Walter Clayton Jr., who was out with an ankle sprain sustained in Florida’s loss to Tennessee, the Gators proved their depth and came back from a one-point deficit at halftime.

the dime 😮‍💨

the slam 🚀 📺SECN pic.twitter.com/ybRwnjORZ2 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 5, 2025

Gymnastics

Florida’s gymnastics team set records Jan. 24 after securing the nation’s highest score of 198.125 for 2025. The Gators are ranked No. 2 nationally. They are 6-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC. At a tri-meet against Utah and West Virginia on Sunday, senior Leanne Wong won her second all-around title of the season with a 39.675. Junior transfer Selena Harris-Miranda placed third at 39.55. This week they will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Friday at 7 p.m.

what a way to close out the meet 🔥 ▪️Selena with a 9.95 season best

📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/zSDP00t0n1 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 2, 2025

Swim and Dive (M)

The No. 5 Gators men’s swim and dive team completed its regular season last Friday against No. 21 Florida State with a loss 150-149. The men’s team competed in a total of 11 events and placed top three 22 times. Junior Josh Liendo recorded two NCAA B-Cut times in the 100y butterfly (46.42) and 200y freestyle (1:35.29) in his individual events. He was the lead off for Florida’s 200 free relay and swam in the Gators’ 200 medley relay team, which finished in third place. Peyton Donald reset his 1-meter school record that he set earlier in the season. The junior scored a 392.78 to improve his 382.95 score in the dual meet on November 1. Men’s swim and dive will compete in the SEC Championship on Feb.18-22 in Athens, Georgia.

Outdid himself 😏 Peyton Donald resets his own 1-meter diving record! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/YXxIqb5uJY — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 31, 2025

Women’s Swim and Dive

Gators women’s swim and dive team is ranked No.4 nationally. Florida’s finished the regular season 6-2, ending with a 161-138 loss to Florida State last Friday. The women’s platform events concluded with Camyla Monroy placing first with a 301.95 score. Casey Greenberg came in second with a score of 301.88. Anitta Bottazzo recorded the fastest 100 breaststroke in the nation. The women’s swim and dive team will also compete in the SEC championship at the end of February.

Platform results ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/neNm1jEs6Q — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 1, 2025

Lacrosse

Florida lacrosse starts its season Friday in Baltimore against Johns Hopkins University. The Gators, making their Big 12 debut this season, are ranked No. 5 in the ILWomen Preseason Top 25 Media Poll. Florida placed five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team (Kaitlyn Davies, Theresa Bragg, Elyse Finnelle, Ashley Dyer, Ava Tighe), while being picked to finish first in the Big 12. Bragg was also named a Preseason Nike Lacrosse Third Team Media All-American.

Softball

The Gators also have its season opener this week, facing North Florida at home on Thursday. Florida received two preseason No. 1 rankings earlier in the year from D1 Softball and Softball America. The Gators were also ranked No. 3 in the 2025 NFCA/GoRout Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Five from Florida’s team were named to the All-SEC Preseason Team, including Keagan Rothrock, Korbe Otis, Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh and Jocelyn Erickson.